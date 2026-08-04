Only Dave Bautista as Kratos Can Save God of War’s TV Show From Disaster

Dave Bautista is currently rumored to be in talks to lead the upcoming God of War TV show for Prime. It’s a surprise move, but one that could ultimately save the show from disaster.

Bautista’s name quickly popped up following the news of the upcoming TV show getting some major recasts. Ryan Hurst, who was originally set to play Kratos, suffered a torn bicep while performing a stunt on set, forcing him to back out of the role. Subsequently, the show is also undergoing some other casting changes, throwing much of the show into uncertainty.

As the show continues to undergo changes, fans continue to question whether or not it will succeed. If Amazon is looking to avoid a disaster, Bautista is a great pick to salvage a lot of things.

Why Dave Bautista is perfect for Kratos

For the God of War TV show, Bautista represents one of the best possible choices for Kratos. Of course, physically, he fits the bill. The star has a long history of being in shape, and standing at 6’6″, Bautista has a massive presence about him. From an age perspective, he also fits the role a bit better than Hurst. Although Kratos is believed by fans to be over 1,000 years old by the time the 2018 God of War takes place, he looks very much like a father in his 50s, which Bautista (57) is in real life.

On top of that, Bautista is also a bonafide star. The actor rose to superstardom in the world of wrestling, where he was a legend in WWE. However, he’s branched out very well into acting, starring in roles like Blade Runner 2049, the Dune franchise, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, and more. Although Ryan Hurst has starred in a ton of memorable roles, when comparing the two, Bautista does have a bit more star power in terms of selling the show to fans.

Bautista is also a beloved actor in Hollywood, so fans will already flock to watch should he join the show. The big roles, especially those in Blade Runner and Dune, showcased Bautista’s true acting range, and his ability to display some surprising emotional depth, which is necessary for Kratos.

The fans, specifically, also play a huge factor here. When the first teaser image of the God of War show was released earlier this year, people were not too kind to it. Although many still believed the show would be good, fans heavily criticized the photo, with some immediately mentally tuning out of the show already. With that in mind, Bautista joining the show could do a lot in giving it some good grace, and saving it from being yet another middling video game adaptation.

Originally written by Anthony Nash at Coming Soon