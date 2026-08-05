Star Wars: Anne Hathaway Has Bizarre Pitch to Join Franchise That Would Cause Fan Outrage

Anne Hathaway has expressed what role she would like to play in Star Wars, and fans might not like it. Besides playing Catwoman in The Dark Knight Rises, the actress has not played roles in major franchises. She did, however, share the screen with Obi-Wan star Ewan McGregor in The End of Oak Street.

In a new Inquiring Minds video on Esquire, Hathaway was asked what role she would like to play if she joined Lucasfilm’s historic franchise. Before she could answer, McGregor suggested the idea of playing “Carrie Fisher’s secret sister”, referring to Leia Organa. If it happens, it would change Star Wars canon in a major way.

What role does Ewan McGregor think Anne Hathaway should play?

Before McGregor could elaborate further, Hathaway noted that Padmé Amidala couldn’t have had another baby. “So am I Anakin’s evil daughter? I kind of like that,” she said. “Not with Amidala – I’d have to be Luke and Leia’s half-sister. That’d be kind of cool.”

Beyond that, Hathaway also expressed interest in joining McGregor on his “quest for Yoda,” referring to the latter’s wishes for the storyline in Obi-Wan season 2. “Now that you said that, it might help us get it done,” he replied. “Up until this point, nothing’s really moving on that front.”

Playing with the established canon has rubbed Star Wars fans the wrong way in the past. Luke Skywalker’s character arc in Star Wars: The Last Jedi was very controversial. Adding a secret Skywalker child to the mix would likely invite similar amounts of fan outrage. Regardless, Disney and Lucasfilm seem to be finally moving forward with the franchise.

The next film in the franchise will be Star Wars: Starfighter, which releases in 2027. Meanwhile, The End of Oak Street releases on August 14, 2026.

Originally reported by Rahul Majumdar on ComingSoon.