Star Wars: Ewan McGregor Knows What He Wants Potential Obi-Wan Season 2 to Be About

Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 may not have a green light, but Ewan McGregor still has plenty of ideas. The Scottish actor recently opened up about an important chapter in the Jedi Master’s life that has yet to be explored.

Speaking with Anne Hathaway during Esquire’s Inquiring Minds interview, McGregor was asked what part of the Jedi Master’s narrative feels unfinished to him. The actor pointed to the timeline between the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Star Wars: A New Hope. He believes that 10-year gap will have plenty of things to explore for his story. “Everything between the end of the TV series that we did and Alec Guinness. So, there’s 10 years of something happening to Obi-Wan.”

McGregor explained the first season ends with Luke Skywalker safely back on Tatooine and Princess Leia out of danger. Obi-Wan rides off into the desert. That leaves a 10-year gap of unwritten story before the audience meets the older Jedi, played by Alec Guinness, in the 1977 classic.

McGregor also joked that the creature Obi-Wan rides through the desert is actually a camel. “I was on a real camel, and I really fell for my real camel,” he said. The actor laughed that he even thought about owning camels before realizing they would be difficult to keep in Scotland.

Why Ewan McGregor believes Obi-Wan’s story isn’t over yet

McGregor believes those missing years can make a perfect setting in Obi-Wan Season 2. The first season showed Obi-Wan overcoming his past and rejoining the Force. However, it left his next chapter untold.

During those 10 years of self-imposed exile, Obi-Wan watches over Luke from a distance while staying hidden. That unwritten part could introduce new missions, allies, and enemies without changing the events of the original trilogy. As a result, he believes that there is plenty of character work left to do while staying true to established Star Wars lore.

Lucasfilm has yet to announce Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2.

Originally reported by Manoj Chekkilla on ComingSoon.net.