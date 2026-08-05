Avatar 4 Update Has Fans Worried as James Cameron Maps Out ‘Last Act’ of His Career

Avatar franchise creator James Cameron’s latest comments about the franchise’s future might worry its fans. The celebrated filmmaker has directed some of the most iconic films of all time, including Titanic, Terminator, Aliens and the three Avatar films. Following the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, Cameron has softened on the idea of making another sequel.

Speaking with Denise Donlon while receiving the Governor General’s Prize in Canada, Cameron reflected on what the “last act” of his career looks like. Cameron’s latest comments suggest he will not be rushing into Avatar 4. “That’s the question of the hour for me,” he said.

“There’s been momentum in the Avatar universe for 21 years at this point because we started in 2005. It’s been kind of an unbroken continuum. So this is the point where I’m looking at the landscape and asking, ‘What are the other stories I want to tell? How many of them do I need to direct myself versus writing and/or producing with other filmmakers?”

What movies does James Cameron still want to make before he retires?

Cameron also touched upon sifting through his priorities on what his next projects are. The 71-year-old filmmaker wants to be involved in projects that help make the world a better place.

“…I started looking at all the projects I’m most fond of, asking, ‘How’s this going to improve our condition? How’s that going to make the world better for our kids?’” Cameron said.

Besides Avatar 4 and 5, the filmmaker has said he is interested in developing Ghosts of Hiroshima, The Devils, and a new Terminator film. “I haven’t made any decisions yet. I’m still in this liminal state of mapping out, you know, kind of the last act,” he added. “And I don’t know if that last act will last a year or 20 years.”

While he didn’t direct it, Cameron was instrumental in bringing Alita: Battle Angel to the big screen. In the years that followed, Cameron has maintained he is interested in producing a sequel. Following 2025’s third Avatar film, Cameron directed Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour this year.

Previously, Cameron had revealed that he filmed parts of Avatar 4 during the production of the first two sequels. He also pointed out that his team is looking to make the next films in a more efficient and cost-friendly manner.

Earlier this year, Rae Sanchini, one of Cameron’s longtime associates, suggested that the director’s passionate project, a remake of Fantastic Voyage, may be moving forward soon.

It remains to be seen which film Cameron tackles next. His next move will shape the final era of a legendary career.

This article was originally reported by Rahul Majumdar on ComingSoon.