Batman: LOTR’s Orlando Bloom Turned Down DC Role for a Shocking Reason

Orlando Bloom once had the chance to play Batman, but he walked away from the role. The Lord of the Rings star has revealed why he turned down the offer to play the Dark Knight in Batman Begins.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Bloom pointed out that he indeed met with Christopher Nolan for Batman Begins. Surprisingly, the English actor didn’t feel it was the right role for him as the Caped Crusader. The 49-year-old star then went on to explain that he had been part of the blockbuster franchise Pirates of the Caribbean. Instead, he wanted to pursue smaller, more intimate projects that would showcase his range as an actor.

The actor said, “I met with Christopher Nolan on that role. I’d done Pirates, I needed to do something that was small and intimate. I needed to show other aspects of my character. The idea of playing Batman another huge, iconic star… I just looked at him and said, ‘Dude, man, I just need to go do theater.'”

Why Orlando Bloom believes Christian Bale was the perfect Batman

After Bloom passed on the role, Nolan cast Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne. Bale went on to portray Batman throughout Nolan’s trilogy and garnered widespread praise for his portrayal of the Dark Knight.

Bloom also praised Bale’s performance, calling him the perfect choice for the role. The LOTR actor said he considers the Batman trilogy star one of the greatest actors of all time. The English actor said, “I think Christian Bale is one of the greatest actors of all time… He was amazing.”

However, Pirates of the Caribbean was not the only blockbuster franchise that Bloom was associated with. The 49-year-old star was also a part of the Lord of the Rings franchise and appeared in all three films. The English actor initially auditioned for the role of Faramir, but he was unsuccessful. After missing out on the role, he was ultimately cast as Legolas, a Sindarin Elf.