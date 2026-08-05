Waller: James Gunn Reignites Fans’ Hopes For Delayed DCU TV Show With Viola Davis

James Gunn has reignited fan excitement for Waller after sharing a birthday tribute to DC’s ruthless mastermind. The post immediately got fans talking, with many wondering if the long-delayed DCU series is finally moving forward in production.

Gunn shared this post on August 5, marking the anniversary of Amanda Waller’s first comic book appearance. It also happens to be his birthday, making the character his “birthday twin.”

Sharing the artwork of Amanda Waller on X, he wrote, “My birthday twin, Amanda Waller, has never needed superpowers to be the most intimidating person in the room, and that’s what I love about her. She first appeared in LEGENDS #1 by Len Wein and John Ostrander and continues to be a force of nature in the DCU thanks to the talents of @violadavis.”

Several fans flooded the comment section with questions about the series. @johndreamer_off asked, “Wait, are you teasing that we’ll see Viola Davis as Amanda again?”

Wait, are you teasing that we'll see @violadavis as Amanda again? — John Dreamer (@johndreamer_off) August 5, 2026

Another fan, @GothamChief wrote, “Let’s goooo!!! Hopefully this means the Waller production has some motion?” @LarfleezeTakes commented, “Hear me out: Amanda Waller with a yellow lantern ring. ” @fng_navarrete asked, “So, Waller is your next TV series after Peacemaker season 2?”

What is going on with the Waller DCU TV show?

Waller was unveiled by DC Studios as part of its “Gods and Monsters” line-up back in January 2023. In this Max show, Viola Davis reprised her story as Amanda Waller after Peacemaker Season 1. Since its announcement, the show faced some delays due to script work and changes in DC Studios’ production plans.

James Gunn has confirmed on multiple occasions that the show is still in development. He has also denied claims that Waller was canceled or converted into something else. As per Gunn, the team wants to proceed with the project once the scripts are ready.

It is expected that alongside Viola Davis, Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks and Frank Grillo will join the cast in this DCU series. Waller has no official premiere date yet. However, the latest post by Gunn gives hope to fans that the series is still on track.