James Bond Creator’s Lost Letter Reveals How He Wanted the Ideal 007 to Look

A newly retrieved letter has revealed how creator Ian Fleming originally envisioned James Bond. The letter, written in 1958, revealed Fleming’s personal casting and design notes, including how an ideal 007 should look.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fleming exchanged several letters with cartoonist John McLusky while working on the James Bond comic strip for London’s Daily Express. Most of those letters were lost over time. However, McLusky’s son Sean uncovered a few surviving pages recently.

Fleming described how the character should look in his novels. He detailed Bond as six feet tall with black hair, blue eyes, and a thin scar on his right cheek. In two of his novels, he also compared the secret agent’s appearance to singer Hoagy Carmichael.

One of Fleming’s most surprising notes concerned Bond’s hairstyle and overall appearance. “In general, I think we should avoid giving Bond an American-shaped head and a duck’s haircut.” The advice still feels relevant more than 70 years later.

According to the report, Fleming commissioned a separate artist to draw Bond based on his notes. He then reviewed the portrayal and gave detailed feedback to make sure the comic version matched the image he had in mind. That said, it shows how closely he oversaw every detail of 007’s appearance.

(Photo Credit: MGM Distribution Co.)

Here’s why Ian Fleming’s lost letter still matters nearly 70 years later

The discovery comes at a pivotal moment for the franchise as Amazon MGM prepares to cast the next James Bond. Fleming’s original vision offers a fresh point of reference for fans and filmmakers alike.

The surviving letters also offer a rare look inside Fleming’s creative process. They reveal how he pictured James Bond beyond the pages of his novels and what qualities he believed defined the famous spy. That makes it an important part of James Bond’s creation, even today.

In the past few decades, actors such as Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig have each brought their own interpretation of 007. Even so, Fleming’s newly retrieved letter reminds fans that the character’s original creator had a very clear vision of how 007 should look long before he became the legendary spy in cinemas.

Originally reported by Manoj Chekkilla on ComingSoon.net.