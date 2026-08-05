Star Wars: Disney Defends The Mandalorian and Grogu After Box Office Failure

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu did not perform as per the expectations at the box office. However, despite the failure, Disney has come up with a silver lining in the movie’s defense.

Reflecting on the matter, CEO Josh D’Amaro admitted that The Mandalorian and Grogu had indeed underperformed at the box office. However, D’Amaro emphasized that capital invested in flagship theatrical releases continues to fuel revenue across “other parts of our company.”

According to Variety, the CEO said, “The Mandalorian and Grogu drove healthy growth in retail sales for the ‘Star Wars’ franchise and drew guests to the updated Millennium Falcon attraction at Disneyland and Walt Disney World and led to significant engagement in gaming as well.”

Furthermore, Disney also had a similar reaction following the movie’s lackluster performance. They stated how the franchise has helped in “value creation beyond their theatrical releases.”

How much money did Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu make at the box office?

The Mandalorian and Grogu had a production budget of $165 million. However, the movie concluded its theatrical run by collecting $345 million from worldwide markets. While the numbers might not look that bad, the latest Star Wars movie was expected to reach a break-even point of $500-$600 million.

Interestingly, the initial phase after the movie’s release looked extremely promising. In the very opening weekend, The Mandalorian and Grogu matched its production budget with a $165 million worldwide collection. A chunk of this came from the US markets, where the movie grossed an impressive $102 million. This was a strong performance, as the movie projections were only $80 million from the US.

The latest Star Wars movie has apparently set an unwanted record of being the lowest-grossing Star Wars movie in the history of the franchise. That total places it below 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story, which previously held the franchise’s box office low mark at $392 million worldwide.