Spider-Man 4’s Controversial Post-Credit Scene Is Supposed to Confuse Fans, Here’s Why

Spider-Man 4‘s post-credits scene had left MCU fans confused. According to the director of the film, this was done on purpose.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened with an overwhelming crowd reception. Following the events of No Way Home, the movie explores Peter Parker’s loneliness. However, despite the movie getting some very high ratings, the fans were confused about the post-credits scene.

In a latest report from The Wrap, an interesting revelation came up. It has been said that Destin Daniel Cretton did not want to reveal what exactly the scene meant. Cretton also stated the director had multiple alternate scenes for the end credits. But the team purposefully finalized the ambiguous option. Cretton assured the fans that the scene does have a very specific significance and the audience will surely get an answer to what it means soon.

This marks a sharp departure from typical Marvel post-credits scenes. Usually, fans are used to seeing a new character introduced in the post-credits. Such appearances led to the debut of Charlize Theron, Brett Goldstein, Harry Styles, and others in MCU.

What happens in the Spider-Man 4 post-credit scene?

As the fans waited for an interesting post-credit shot, the screen had a Spidey Tracker. This is the same application that Ned had developed to locate the real-time sightings of Spider-Man. However, the tracker soon zooms out of New York and ultimately out of the Earth. It then spots Peter Parker in space.

This scene has confused fans, who could not fathom what exactly it meant. While the web-slinger famously traveled off-world during Avengers: Infinity War, the sudden off-planet signal has left audiences wondering how and why Peter Parker ends up in space again. Many fans suspect the scene is directly teasing Peter’s next major collab with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Doomsday.