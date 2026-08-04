Spider-Man 4 Reveals One Major Change Marvel Has to Make After Avengers: Secret Wars

After the overwhelming success of Spider-Man 4, Marvel must learn from their most recent MCU movie and implement one change after Avengers: Secret Wars.

Ever since the beginning of the Multiverse Era in Phase Four, the MCU has relied on nostalgia as a storytelling device. Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the best examples of effective nostalgia. Teaming up the three Spider-Men — played by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire — was not a cheap trick to generate interest.

It made narrative sense to bring in multiple Spider-Men and villains from different universes. The resulting movie worked, as Spider-Man: No Way Home became the MCU’s third-highest-grossing movie of all time behind Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

Deadpool & Wolverine is another example of nostalgia working in Marvel’s favor. Teaming Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine resulted in the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

Marvel’s nostalgia era will continue in its next two movies: Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. MCU staples like Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will return along with the original X-Men. Because of the story Marvel is trying to tell, embracing nostalgia makes sense in these two movies. However, the reliance on nostalgia must end after Secret Wars.

Why Marvel Studios should make Secret Wars the end of its nostalgia era

Spider-Man: Brand New Day proved that Marvel’s most successful properties don’t need to rely heavily on the past. There is some nostalgia, like using Mark Ruffalo’s The Hulk and utilizing the chemistry between Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon. However, Brand New Day told a unique story with fresh faces. Fans clearly responded to the new ideas, propelling Spider-Man 4 to the biggest domestic opening of all time.

It’s time for Marvel to tell new stories in Phase Seven. Brand New Day was a step in the right direction. Bringing in a brand-new cast of actors to play the X-Men is the right way forward in the MCU. Former X-Men like Patrick Stewart and Hugh Jackman did excellent jobs playing superheroes. The torch should be passed to the next generation.

Can Marvel still use some nostalgia in future movies? Absolutely. However, it shouldn’t be the selling point for future MCU movies. Let these new actors get a chance to develop into their roles. This used to be the backbone of the MCU. It’s how Evans, Hemsworth, and Robert Downey Jr. catapulted into stardom. Give audiences a chance to grow with these different actors without the help of established MCU stars.

Enjoy the end of the MCU’s nostalgia era, but also look forward to new changes ahead.