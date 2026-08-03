‘Let It Die’: Spider-Man 4 Fans Are Complaining About This Hilarious Hulk MCU Plot Hole

Spider-Man: Brand New Day brings back savage Hulk after a long time, but it also skips over a major development for the character. Fans are now debating the exclusion of an element of Hulk’s life that should, in theory, have been addressed. Mark Ruffalo returns as Dr. Bruce Banner following 2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where it was revealed that he has a son, Skaar.

In Brand New Day, Banner is teaching physics at Empire State University, but there is no mention of Skaar at all. Even after hulking out later in the film, Banner never mentions Skaar. Fans have now pointed this out, with some who never watched She-Hulk shocked about the fact that Hulk even has a son.

User @SalaarCult expressed the same shock in their X post, writing that Hulk “feels like a complete stranger” after skipping She-Hulk. Another fan, @emeyorX asked the same question as many others, “Did Marvel just forget about Hulk’s son?”

Hulk has a son? How? When? Is he biological? He had son before joining the Avengers? Is She Hulk Banner's wife? WTF! I just skipped one shitty series and Hulk feels like a complete stranger to me ??? https://t.co/nvvtNL1kaw — ?????? ???? ?️ (@SalaarCult) August 3, 2026

Par contre j’ai du louper ps mal d’épisodes pourquoi Hulk est redevenu casse couille alors qu’un moment je l’ai vu où il présentait son fils https://t.co/58ObybI0qO — ~Loéva (@Loeva_SG) August 2, 2026

Will we ever see Hulk’s son Skaar in the MCU again?

Skaar’s introduction in the final episode of She-Hulk was a controversial moment for Marvel fans. While Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige pushed for his introduction, like most recent MCU projects, this character has joined a growing list of dangling MCU storylines that have yet to be followed up on.

Some fans, like user @B3RZ3RK3R1, wrote, “Please let it die,” referring to the Skaar plotline.

Please let it die.



Do not remind people that THAT thing is supposed to be Skaar. https://t.co/uWHpwAooJf — B3RZ3RK3R_YT✝️????⚔️ (@B3RZ3RK3R1) August 3, 2026

Banner made peace with Hulk and turned himself into Smart Hulk in Avengers: Endgame. In She-Hulk, he used an inhibitor to turn back into his regular human form, which he also uses in Brand New Day. However, after being possessed by Jean Grey, Banner transforms back into the savage Hulk. While Hulk’s fight against Spider-Man has entertained people, many fans have called out the lack of Skaar’s inclusion as a plot hole.

It remains to be seen whether Banner or Skaar will reappear, as Spider-Man: Brand New Day has set the stage for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.