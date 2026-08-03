Spider-Man: Brand New Day Scores a Box Office Record Upset Over Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has recorded a historic box office upset over Avengers: Endgame. In its debut weekend, the latest Peter Parker adventure surpassed the opening weekend record long held by the 2019 blockbuster.

According to a report from Variety, Brand New Day has collected $360 million in the opening weekend from domestic markets. Owing to an overwhelming response from the crowd, the movie was initially estimated to earn $355 million. But as the official numbers came in, the Tom Holland-starrer exceeded all expectations. The latest Spider-Man movie has toppled the opening weekend’s collection of Endgame, which garnered $357 million back in 2019.

With such a record, Brand New Day joins Endgame as the only two films in cinematic history to breach the $300 million domestic mark in a single weekend. Additionally, the movie performed extremely well in global markets too. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie has collected $932 million worldwide.

How much money did Avengers: Endgame make at the box office and what could that mean for Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Avengers: Endgame is the top-grossing Marvel movie of all time. With a global box office collection of $2.8 billion, the movie also ranks second in the all-time highest-grossing list worldwide. According to reports from The Numbers, the movie earned $858.3 million domestically and a whopping $1.859 billion internationally.

Brand New Day is still far away from reaching these numbers. But the record-setting start shows the amount of enthusiasm among Marvel fans.

The movie follows Parker, who is now forgotten by everyone following Doctor Strange’s spell in No Way Home. As the friendly neighborhood superhero tries to navigate his life through loneliness, the emotional quotient of the movie and Sadie Sink’s character has moved the audience.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently playing in theaters worldwide, following its July 31, 2026, release.