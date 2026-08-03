Fantastic Four: Kevin Feige Expresses Frustration Over Middling Response to MCU Movie

Kevin Feige has weighed in on The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ lukewarm reception last year in a new interview. The Marvel president also discussed Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s phenomenal box-office success and fans responding to relatable stories.

In a recent interview with Variety, Kevin Feige was asked whether he believes fans are “getting tired of more of the same story,” citing recent box office misses by superhero movies. In response, he shared his thoughts on the MCU’s 2025 reboot of The Fantastic Four and its failure to bring in the desired box office numbers.

“Many things can be true at once,” Feige stated. “I think last year’s Fantastic Four looked and sounded like nothing that had been done in a superhero movie before, and it only [grossed] $521 million. Brand New Day is very directly a part four. It picks up right after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and yet it tells a story that resonates.”

Why Kevin Feige thinks relatable stories still win

Kevin Feige also talked about fans supporting stories that they can relate to, which largely determines a movie’s commercial success. He reflected on Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s historic box-office run to further elucidate his point.

“Audiences responded to a movie that’s well-crafted and well-made,” Feige said of Brand New Day. “They don’t always do that. But when they do, it’s a nice reminder that success builds success. The Odyssey, Toy Story 5 and all the great movies that have been in theaters this year reminds people there’s nothing like a shared experience. There’s nothing like a moment for the whole globe to come together.”

“It’s ultimately about loneliness,” the MCU producer went on to reflect. “And the dangers of staying in our apartments by ourselves, looking at our phones. That resonates across cultures and across the globe right now.”

Feige concluded the interview, noting the excitement for Avengers: Doomsday and the MCU’s upcoming “X-Men” reboot.