Spider-Man: Tom Holland’s MCU Future & Succesion Plan Gets Confusing Update From Sony

Sony reveals an uncertain update on Tom Holland‘s MCU future despite Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s record success. The latest entry, featuring the acclaimed Hollywood star, sees him reprise his role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

During an interview with Variety, following Brand New Day’s sensational opening weekend at the box office, Sony boss Tom Rothman provided an update on Tom Holland’s journey as Spider-Man moving forward.

When asked regarding the actor’s future in the MCU, Rothman said, “The honest truth is we don’t know at this point. This has been the focus of our studio for almost two years. I can tell you this: I certainly, certainly hope.”

Interestingly, he mentioned that Holland previously expressed his interest in continuing to play the hero, and they “would love it if he did.”

Tom Rothman calls Spider-Man: Brand New Day box office ‘miraculous’

Tom Rothman also expressed his happiness over Brand New Day’s box office performance. The movie opened with a massive collection of $355 million in its opening weekend.

With that, the British actor’s latest movie registered the second-biggest debut in domestic box office history, being only behind 2019’s Avengers: Endgame’s milestone of $357 million.

The film also made $927 million globally, with $572 million from international markets, making it the second-biggest worldwide debut behind Endgame’s tally of $1.2 billion.

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

“What happened is miraculous,” said the Sony boss after witnessing the massive numbers for Brand New Day. He added, “Spider-Man is uniting people across cultures and ages. People can piss on theatrical all they want, but that’s one thing that only movies — and movie theaters — can do.”

Besides Holland in the lead role, Spider-Man: Brand New Day also features Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.