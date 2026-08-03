Spider-Man: Brand New Day Almost Topples Endgame in 2nd Best Box Office Opening Ever

Spider-Man: Brand New Day just missed making box office history by the slimmest margin possible. The Sony and Marvel Studios sequel delivered a record-shattering global debut that fell just short of dethroning Avengers: Endgame as the biggest opening weekend of all time.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day scores second-best domestic and global box office opening

Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day pulled in $355 million domestically and $927 million worldwide during its debut weekend, as reported by Deadline.

The superhero blockbuster landed the second-largest opening ever behind Avengers: Endgame’s $357.1 million domestic and $1.22 billion global launches. Brand New Day also crushed Sony’s prior studio record set by Spider-Man: No Way Home’s $260.1 million debut.

The sequel screened at 4,487 domestic locations and 90,000 theaters globally. Its first-day total of $168 million eclipsed Endgame’s previous opening day benchmark of $157.4 million. Preview receipts hit $72 million, surpassing Endgame’s earlier $60 million preview mark.

Overseas, Brand New Day raked in $572 million across 66 international territories on 73,500 screens. China topped all foreign markets with $121 million, delivering Marvel’s strongest post-pandemic start in the region. The United Kingdom earned $49 million, and Mexico contributed $38.3 million.

The blockbuster established new all-time debut records in multiple territories including France, India, Brazil, and Spain. India’s $31.8 million launch marked the largest Hollywood opening in the nation’s history. Brand New Day further shattered benchmarks throughout Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, dethroning Bad Boys Ride or Die as the region’s previous opening record holder.

Sony Motion Pictures Chairman Tom Rothman said, “This weekend’s historic worldwide results remind me of what Clarence wrote to George Bailey in It’s a Wonderful Life” (via Deadline). Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige stated, “This debut reflects the enduring power of Marvel’s characters, and the connection they continue to have with fans around the world.”

Elsewhere, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey remained resilient in its third frame, with $51 million domestically and a worldwide cumulative total of $911 million. Universal also became the first studio to surpass $4 billion at the global box office in 2026.