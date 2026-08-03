Spider-Man 4’s Ending Ignites Wild Theories & Confusion About Peter Parker’s MCU Future

The intriguing ending of Spider-Man: Brand New Day has left fans speculating about what it means for the hero’s future in the MCU. The film’s conclusion has been left open to interpretation, continuing a thread from the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

With no confirmation of Spider-Man 5 at the time of writing, fans are wondering how Brand New Day paves the way for Peter Parker’s relationships going forward.

Those who have seen the film know that it ends with Peter reintroducing himself to Ned, his former best friend. After reenacting their signature handshake, Ned appears to recognize Peter, restarting their friendship. However, fans have split interpretations of the scene.

Some think that Ned and MJ have regained their memories of Peter, while others are debating whether Ned only realized that Peter is Spider-Man. At the core of the discussion, fans are debating whether Doctor Strange’s spell has been reversed.

Did Doctor Strange’s memory spell finally begin to break?

X user @SoodSaab11 argues that Ned doesn’t remember their friendship but only follows through with the handshake because “Peter leads it with confidence.”

However, user @sntvizzy said that while Doctor Strange’s spell definitively removed everyone’s memories, the shared traits between Ned and Peter allow them to build a new relationship. “It’s basically dormant rather than destroyed, which is why it feels like something that could naturally come back if they crossed paths again,” said the user.

You can definitely read it that way. What Doctor Strange did in Spider-Man: No Way Home erased everyone’s memory of Peter Parker, but it didn’t fundamentally change who Peter or Ned Leeds are as people. Their friendship was built on personality, loyalty, and shared energy….… https://t.co/XhcZkDdwQr — ꪜ???? ✞ (@sntvizzy) August 3, 2026

Other fans pointed out that Ned remembering Peter might have something to do with his magical heritage. In No Way Home, Ned was able to use Doctor Strange’s sling ring to open portals with relative ease, while it took Strange a long time to master it. With that in mind, some fans think Ned’s dormant magical skills have broken through Strange’s memory-wiping spell.

“The moment Ned came into physical contact with Peter, his own latent mystical power may have started breaking through the spell,” writes @David_Da_Boss, theorizing that Ned might secretly outclass Strange at magic.

This sentiment was echoed by user @nikeyspace, who wrote that Ned’s magical proficiency is something fans should keep in mind going forward.

OK I got a hot take and we should talk about this one, Ned is a powerful sorcerer and had magical sense in him. hear me out, in no way home Ned spawned a portal to another multiverse(something strange never could do) without no training,with just his thoughts and emotions hoping… pic.twitter.com/5sojGMfPdc — Nikey⛷️ (@nikeyspace) August 3, 2026

Regardless of the real reason, it has many people intrigued and excited for the character’s future. Brand New Day has already broken records, becoming the second-largest box office opening of all time.

The film will be released in IMAX soon, potentially driving even more engagement. While Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are celebrating the film’s massive success, industry analysts continue to analyze its performance.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently playing in theaters.