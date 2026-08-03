Spider-Man 5 With Tom Holland Gets Hopeful Update Following Fan Concerns & Worries

Tom Holland‘s future as Spider-Man remains one of the biggest concerns for Marvel fans. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently playing in theaters. But many are already wondering if Spider-Man 5 will bring Holland back for another solo adventure. Sony Pictures‘ Motion Picture Group chairman and CEO Tom Rothman recently addressed that question in an interview with Variety.

While he stopped short of confirming another film, he said the studio would be happy to keep working with Holland. He said, “I love these questions. It’s like when a coach wins the Super Bowl and he goes to the press conference and they say to him, ‘Are you going to win it next year?’ The honest truth is we don’t know at this point. This has been the focus of our studio for almost two years. I can tell you this: I certainly, certainly hope. I heard Tom say at some point that he wanted to continue, and we would love it if he did.” When asked whether there is still a world where another Spider-Man sequel starring Holland could happen, he said, “Yes.”

The update comes after Holland revealed that a succession plan exists for Peter Parker, sparking questions about how much longer the British actor plans to play the character. Rothman’s statement, though not confirming a Spider-Man 5, leaves the door open for a potential fifth instalment.

What do MCU fans think Spider-Man 5 could be about?

Fans have been buzzing online about how many anticipate Spider-Man 5 picking up where Brand New Day left off. One of the most anticipated possibilities is Peter Parker becoming more of a street hero, whereas some fans want to see the likes of Daredevil make an appearance. Another fan theory suggests the film could start laying the groundwork for Miles Morales. This, however, has not been confirmed by Marvel Studios.

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

There are other theories on how the sequel can borrow plot points from the latest movie and connect them to other MCU films.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Mando, and Tramell Tillman have portrayed their characters in the movie. The plot revolves around Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, who fights to protect New York City from an unknown danger.