Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Tombstone Looks Even Better up Close in BTS Photos

Behind-the-scenes photos from Spider-Man: Brand New Day offer fans a closer look at the villain Tombstone. The newly released images provide a detailed look at his makeup and character design. They also arrive as speculation continues over whether Tombstone will return in the franchise’s future.

New look at Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Tombstone revealed

A newly released behind-the-scenes image has highlighted Tombstone’s live-action design from Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The photos offer a closer look at Marvin Jones III’s transformation into Lonnie Lincoln. Meanwhile, the actor’s latest remarks have added to speculation that the character could have a bigger future in the franchise.

Makeup artist Josh Weston shared the behind-the-scenes photos of Jones III in full Tombstone makeup, revealing details of the character’s appearance that were difficult to see during the film’s brief scene. Responding to the post, Jones III wrote, “We will be back… I know it.” The comment quickly drew reactions from fans. One user wrote, “He looked fantastic!!! Shame he was only in it for around 5 seconds,” while another added, “We need more Tombstone!!!”

Jones III previously voiced Tombstone in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse before making his live-action debut as Lonnie Lincoln in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Although the character appears in only one scene, he confronts Spider-Man by dangling the hero from the side of a building. According to Comic Book Movie, The Cosmic Circus’ Alex Perez has claimed that Lincoln is expected to be developed “as a Spidey trilogy character rather than just a one-and-done type deal.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, was released in theaters on July 31, 2026. The film’s story takes place four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and finds Peter Parker starting over after choosing to erase himself from the memories of everyone he cared about.

With no personal life, he dedicates himself entirely to being Spider-Man. However, his mission becomes increasingly difficult when an unexpected physical change begins affecting him, just as a dangerous new criminal threat emerges in New York.