Spider-Man 4 Post-Credits Scene Has Andrew Garfield Claiming He’s ‘Not the Werewolf’

Spider-Man 4 has generated fresh discussion among Marvel fans, with its post-credits scene becoming one of the film’s biggest talking points. The ending of Brand New Day sparked speculation about the future of the Spider-Man franchise. As theories continue to circulate online, former Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield has addressed the mysterious tease along with fan theories.

Spider-Man 4 post-credits scene fuels Andrew Garfield return theories

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has led to speculation about Andrew Garfield’s possible return as Spider-Man after its post-credits scene. The film does not reveal who is being teased, but the ending has sparked several fan theories.

The post-credits sequence follows Ned Leeds’ Spider-Tracker as it successfully locates Spider-Man in Queens. Moments later, the device begins malfunctioning before losing the signal entirely. It then appears to trace Spider-Man somewhere beyond Earth, ending with the message, “Spider-Man will return.” The unexplained tease has left audiences questioning whether another Spider-Man could be making his way into the franchise.

Addressing the speculation, Garfield was asked about the post-credits scene during an interview with ScreenRant. However, the actor maintained that he was unaware of what the scene was teasing. When asked, “The end-credit scene hints at the return of an off-world Spider-Man. Do you know anything about that?” Garfield replied, “I do not. First I’ve heard of it.”

The interviewer then joked, “Not the werewolf.” Garfield responded, “Not the werewolf, not me.” When the interviewer suggested, “So if it’s not you, it must be Tobey,” the actor replied, “I guess so. It could be. Who knows? Or maybe Miles Morales. I don’t know.”

Garfield last appeared as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, reprising the role alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. Despite Garfield’s denial, the Brand New Day post-credits scene has continued to fuel theories about his return as Spider-Man.