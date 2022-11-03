Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack Reveals Full Album Tracklist

Fans have already gotten a taste of the music that will be featured in Marvel’s next Black Panther installment. But before they book their return trips to Wakanda, viewers can sample the entire lineup of tracks inspired by the long-awaited sequel. On Thursday, November 4, Marvel will release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By on all major streaming platforms. And ahead of its release, the studio (via Marvel.com) has also shared the album’s complete list of songs.

Roc Nation Records, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records are all teaming up to release soundtrack, which was produced by director Ryan Coogler, composer Ludwig Göransson, Def Jam chief creative officer Archie Davis, and Dave Jordan. The album features 19 songs by international artists (including those hailing from Nigeria, Lagos, and Mexico) to reflect the film’s varied cultural influences. Göransson also wanted to ensure that the soundtrack and his own score felt as seamless as possible.

“Ryan and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice,” said Göransson in a statement. “If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story. Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention.”

Last week, Rihanna premiered her own contribution to the soundtrack, “Lift Me Up,” which serves as the lead single. Tems’ cover of Bob Marley’s “No Woman No Cry” in Wakanda Forever’s teaser trailer was also released earlier this year. Right now, listeners can pre-save the album on their streaming service of choice. But for those who prefer physical media, fans can pre-order a copy of the album on CD or vinyl. The CD version will be released on November 18, while the vinyl edition doesn’t ship out until February 3, 2023. You can view the full tracklist for the album below.

“Lift Me Up” Performed by Rihanna “Love & Loyalty (Believe)” Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa “Alone” Performed by Burna Boy “No Woman No Cry” Performed by Tems “Árboles Bajo El Mar” Performed by Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia “Con La Brisa” Performed by Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson “La Vida” Performed by Snow Tha Product featuring E-40 “Interlude” Performed by Stormzy “Coming Back For You” Performed by Fireboy DML “They Want It, But No” Performed by Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe “Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one” Performed by ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K’uj, All Mayan Winik “Limoncello” Performed by OG DAYV featuring Future “Anya Mmiri” Performed by CKay featuring PinkPantheress “Wake Up” Performed by Bloody Civilian featuring Rema “Pantera” Performed by Alemán featuring Rema “Jele” Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa “Inframundo” Performed by Blue Rojo “No Digas Mi Nombre” Performed by calle x vida and Foudeqush “Mi Pueblo” Performed by Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11.

