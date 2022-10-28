Listen To Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is almost over. But if you’ve also spent the last six years waiting for new Rihanna music, today’s your lucky day. Earlier this week, Marvel confirmed that a new song from the artist would be featured as the lead single from Wakanda Forever‘s official soundtrack. Now, the song has finally arrived—“Lift Me Up” is available to stream on all major platforms ahead of the sequel’s theatrical release next month. You can listen to the track in the player below.

“Lift Me Up” continues the Black Panther series’ tradition of elevating the work of new and established Black musical talent. In addition to composer Ludwig Göransson’s Oscar-winning score, the original 2018 film also released a separate album of songs curated by Kendrick Lamar. Its own lead single, “All the Stars,” was performed by Lamar and SZA. The track even received its own nomination for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards in 2019. However, it lost to “Shallow” from A Star is Born.

Unfortunately, “Lift Me Up” was born from more tragic circumstances. As its somber mood implies, the song was penned as a tribute to original Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020. Rihanna co-wrote the single with Nigerian singer Tems, Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler. True to its name, the lyrics reflect Wakanda Forever‘s theme of coming together in the face of hardship. The single also includes a bonus instrumental version of the song without any vocals.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” said Tems in an earlier statement (via Variety). “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

The song notably marks Rihanna’s first new release since her last album, Anti, hit stores in 2016. Since then, her fans have been looking forward to hearing what’s next. But between this latest release and her upcoming halftime show at Super Bowl LVII, it’s a safe bet that more new music is on the way.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on November 11.

What do you think of Rihanna’s new song? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Book 1

We are also a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.