One Spider-Man 4 Scene Shut Down Production & It Wasn’t an Action Set Piece

Jacob Batalon has shared new details about the production of Spider-Man 4. According to the actor, filming was temporarily halted so the creative team could improve one key scene during production. He also explained how the creative team reworked the scene before it was completed.

Jacob Batalon details the Spider-Man: Brand New Day scene that shut down production

Jacob Batalon has shared new details about a behind-the-scenes moment from Spider-Man 4, revealing that one particular scene prompted a temporary halt in production.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Batalon was asked about a scene involving Spider-Man and Ned playing with Legos together. The actor explained that an earlier version of the scene had already been filmed. However, the cast and crew agreed it did not capture the natural chemistry they were aiming for.

Recalling the decision, he said, “That was one of the scenes where some work had to be done to really polish it. We shot [a version of that scene] the day before, and it didn’t really feel as organic and as real as we were used to.” Batalon confirmed that production was put on hold while new ideas were discussed.

He added, “So that was a day where we all stopped filming, and then we sat down to put a bunch of ideas together for the scene. Then Destin and his writing partner [Justin Kuritzkes] were able to rewrite and fix that scene. They made it what it is in the movie.”

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day opened in theaters on July 31, 2026, to massive success at the global box office. Set four years after the events of No Way Home, the film follows Peter Parker as he begins a new chapter after erasing himself from the memories of those closest to him.