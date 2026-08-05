Avengers: Doomsday & Secret Wars Quietly Added 2 New Writers

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton recently confirmed that two writers from the MCU’s Spider-Man films had to leave the film to help with the scripts for the upcoming Avengers movies. The first of the upcoming sequels, Avengers: Doomsday, will be released this December, while Avengers: Secret Wars is scheduled to be released in 2027.

Destin Daniel Cretton confirms Spider-Man 4 writers moved on to Avengers

In a recent interview with The Wrap, the 47-year-old filmmaker revealed that he had to let Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers leave mid-production of Brand New Day after receiving a call from the Avengers team.

Cretton then worked with writer Justin Kuritzkes to deliver the new Spider-Man movie on schedule. While the director praised McKenna and Sommers’ work on the recently released Spider-Man movie, he noted that bringing Kuritzkes on board allowed him to view things from a different perspective.

“When Justin came in, he brought fresh eyes and a new perspective, and he’s clearly got a different perspective with the way that he writes,” Cretton remarked, adding, “He was with me every day throughout the entire process to the end of the movie, and he wrote some of the most beautiful scenes in our movie.”

Despite committing to the project following the original writers’ shift to Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, Kuritzkes missed out on a screenplay credit. Instead, the movie honored his contribution by providing him with a credit for additional literary materials.

Notably, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers have been the leading writers for all Spider-Man movies in the MCU since Homecoming, for which they shared the writers’ room with four more screenwriters. The two now seem to have added Doomsday and Secret Wars to their resume, joining Michael Waldron and Stephen McFeely, who were previously credited as the writers for Avengers 5 and 6.