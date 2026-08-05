Gambit’s X-Men ’97 Return Comes With a Shocking Death, but What of Apocalypse?

Remy LeBeau / Gambit returns from the dead in X-Men ’97 Season 2 Episode 8, just as the previous episode’s closing moments indicated. The latest chapter of the series also sheds light on what really happened to Apocalypse.

X-Men ’97 brings in X-Ternal, only for a moment; Apocalypse isn’t dead yet

In Episode 8 of X-Men ’97 Season 2, titled “The Dead Man’s Hand,” the X-Men are having a light moment when Cable and his team drop by, revealing Apocalypse’s remains and Dark Gambit’s involvement in whatever happened to the ancient mutant. This prompts Professor X to use Cerebro to locate Gambit. Although Dark Gambit realizes Charles is looking for him, the latter discovers that the twisted version of his friend has returned to his hometown. There, Dark Gambit takes control of his brother Robert LeBeau, former lover Bella Donna, and members of their respective guilds.

After the Gambit and Rogue reunion happens, we learn that there was romance in Apocalypse’s life. He had fallen in love with the priestess Candra and shared part of his powers. However, she betrayed him for what he did to her people. And now, thousands of years later, she is in the bayou, where the locals call her X-Ternal.

Ultimately, Dark Gambit kills X-Ternal, takes her relic, and hands it to Rogue so she can join him in immortality. As the X-Men and their allies struggle against the people controlled by Dark Gambit, Charles joins the fight and engages Gambit in a psychic battle. It is revealed that Apocalypse is still alive and has been inside Gambit all along. As the real Gambit starts to emerge from within him, extending his hand, Charles fails to draw him out. This is when Rogue steps in and saves the day.

Meanwhile, the Scott family drama takes a new turn, as Scott and Jean prevent Gambit from becoming a victim of their son’s desire for vengeance against Apocalypse.

X-Men ’97 streams on Disney+ every Wednesday.