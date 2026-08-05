X-Men ’97 Fans Slam Season 2 Episode 8 for Gambit’s Death Fallout

X-Men ’97 is drawing backlash from some fans because of a plot development in the latest episode. On Reddit and various other social media platforms, fans are expressing their frustrations about the aftermath of Gambit‘s resurrection as one of the Horsemen of Apocalypse.

X-Men ’97 fans are criticizing Episode 8 for rushing Gambit’s huge death storyline

The eighth episode of X-Men ’97 Season 2 has received some disapproval from fans. The episode seemingly wraps up the storyline that began with the Genosha Massacre and Gambit’s death. One Reddit user, SunDrippedDevil, wrote that the conclusion of this storyline felt “awkward.”

“Two years of buildup carry the emotional weight of the gut punch that was the Genosha Massacre feels very awkward to be wrapped up in a single episode or two,” the user shared. “The stakes didn’t seem as high as at the same point in the prior season, and the culmination/resolution within a few minutes in the astral plane seemed like a cop out.”

They went on to criticize the “scripting/plotting” of the second season. They added, “Everything just feels oddly paced and off. Everything feels like it carries less or no emotional weight, with a very weak payoff after all the buildup. I suppose it works well as a Saturday morning-style cartoon plot, and perhaps I expected too much.”

Meanwhile, user TerribleStrawberry36 shared, “You mean we waited all this time…for this? Everything teased was for this? Yeah, no.”

Another user, krisis, called the episode “boring” because of “how much action it included.” They continued, “I find no real fascination or excitement with this Gambit plot whatsoever. Nothing felt like it mattered.”

Meanwhile, on X, other fans had similar opinions. One user wrote that they were a “little disappointed with how quickly they seemed to get rid of Remy as Death towards the end of the ep.” They proceeded to call it a “quick fix” for the storyline that the X-Men ’97 team had been building for two years.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 is streaming on Disney+.