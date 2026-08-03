Black Panther 3’s Big X-Men Debut Is Seeming More Likely After New Report

Rumors about an iconic X-Men member appearing in Black Panther 3 are swirling among fans. A new report has provided an update on the character’s much-anticipated MCU debut.

According to a July 31 report by Jeff Sneider, Storm might make an appearance in Black Panther 3. However, the InSneider founder wrote that his sources have “heard nothing about” which actress might step into this iconic role, despite reports that she could debut before the planned X-Men reboot. He further claimed that Ryan Coogler may be directly involved in casting Storm for Black Panther 3, which explains why it remains elusive.

Sneider is a well-known entertainment journalist who has broken numerous industry scoops. He has previously worked for news websites and magazines, including Variety, TheWrap, and Mashable.

(Photo Credit: Marvel Comics)

Who is confirmed to be starring in Black Panther 3?

Sneider’s latest report comes just a week after San Diego Comic-Con. At the event, Ryan Coogler announced David Jonsson as the next actor to portray the titular hero. Jonsson will play T’Challa’s adult son in the third installment of the beloved film series.

Coogler also announced that Denzel Washington is set to make his MCU debut in Black Panther 3. Washington had previously revealed in a November 2024 interview on the Today Show Australia that the Sinners director was writing a role for him. Coogler later confirmed the collaboration during a 2025 appearance on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.

“Denzel is family at this point,” Coogler shared. “I’ve been trying to work with him since day one. I think he’s the greatest living actor, and in terms of what he means to our culture, forget about it. I’ve been talking to him about this for a long time.”

Marvel has scheduled Black Panther 3 for release on December 15, 2028.