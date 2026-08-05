Spider-Man 4’s Controversial Post-Credits Scene Is Actually About Secret Wars – Theory

Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s post-credits scene may not mean what most fans think it does. A new theory breaks down how the scene’s hidden visual details connect Peter Parker directly to Avengers: Secret Wars.

How Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s post-credits scene sends Peter straight to Secret Wars

New Rockstars broke down the Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credits scene and its connection to Avengers: Secret Wars. The scene shows Ned’s Spidey Tracker app displaying a pin on Queens. The app’s voice repeatedly states, “Location Unknown,” as the digital map zooms out past the moon. The screen then glitches twice before a new location appears among the stars. A voice declares, “Location Found,” and the scene ends with a title card reading, “Spider-Man will return.”

One interpretation suggests Peter Parker gets transported from Queens to the newly forming Battleworld. He could arrive there through a life raft alongside other surviving Earth-616 heroes. Alternatively, Doctor Doom’s magic could deliberately transport him to Latveria’s Battleworld.

Notably, Peter never actually visits the Queens district throughout Brand New Day. He spends his time in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, and the Brooklyn area instead. A past incident with the Punisher also placed him on Staten Island.

The two screen glitches carry additional significance beyond simple technical errors. They resemble flashes of multicolored magic similar to Cosmic Microwave Background Radiation. WandaVision established CMBR as the visual signature of Wanda Maximoff’s reality-warping powers. This same cosmic radiation also gave Monica Rambeau her abilities. The MCU uses these visuals specifically when depicting shifts between realities.

The Spidey Tracker could therefore show another Earth arriving through an incursion rift in space. Ned demonstrated unexplained sorcerer abilities in Spider-Man: No Way Home by operating a sling ring. He opened portals to other Spider-Men, including Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker.

Additionally, Ned’s handshake with Peter in Brand New Day’s final scene appears to unlock his memories. Sorcerer magic activates through hand gestures, raising the possibility of a multiverse connection.