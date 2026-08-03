Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Most Polarizing Scene Sparks Big Avengers: Doomsday Question

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s post-credits scene has sparked two major fan theories regarding the hero’s future appearances in the MCU. The short scene appears at the very end of the film, teasing ominous events happening in the upcoming Avengers films. However, part of it has also been left up to interpretation, leading to fan discourse on what it means for Avengers: Doomsday.

For those who missed it, Brand New Day’s post-credits scene shows Ned’s Spidey Tracker app displaying a signal tracking Spider-Man disappearing from Earth and appearing somewhere out in space. To some fans, this is a clear signal that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will find himself in space, appearing in Avengers: Doomsday.

To others, it’s teasing a completely different outcome: Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man dealing with an incursion in space. There is also a third theory about a very different wall-crawler.

Why some fans think the tracker was pointing to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man

After the tracking signal disappears, the app “glitches,” with the visual representation being very similar to that in the Spider-Verse films. This has led some fans to speculate that the scene is teasing the arrival of Miles Morales.

User @laufeyofwar writes that the scene is not a teaser for any Avengers film but a buildup for next year’s Beyond the Spider-Verse.

okay okay…. so what if the spidey tracker in the post-credits wasn’t for Doomsday/Secret Wars but for BTSV, which would explain the spider-verseish glitches? https://t.co/hAQzjXd98F — ?????? (@laufeyofwar) August 2, 2026

However, some fans argue that the app works based on real reports from people who have seen Spider-Man. As established in the film, it is “designed to track Spider-Man’s activity on Earth, not across space,” as written by user @David_Da_Boss.

The user claims that the app is just a storytelling device by Marvel Studios to tease Holland’s appearance in either Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars. They also speculated that the glitching may be referring to the creation of Battleworld, which fans expect to happen between the upcoming Avengers films.

I think the Spidey tracker is detecting another Spider-Man. Bite me you Marvel conspiracy theorists. — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) August 2, 2026

Neither Marvel Studios nor Sony Pictures has officially announced Spider-Man’s return in the new films. In the Marvel comics, Spider-Man participates in the Secret Wars event and gets the symbiote suit during the course of the series.

It remains to be seen whether Holland will return in the film or skip the crossover entirely. Regardless, the film’s intriguing post-credits scene already has Andrew Garfield denying any involvement.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently playing in theaters worldwide, while Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters in December 2026.