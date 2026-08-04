The Mummy 4: Brendan Fraser Movie Brings Back Fan-Favorite Character, MCU Star Also Cast

Brendan Fraser’s The Mummy 4 is reportedly bringing back a fan-favorite character. The upcoming movie has also cast an MCU star.

According to Deadline, Oded Fehr will be in the latest edition of The Mummy franchise. The actor has been part of the franchise since the original 1999 film. When the first film was released, Fehr portrayed Ardeth Bay. His character was the leader of the Medjai, a secret society of elite warriors. The society was tasked with protecting Egypt from the undead.

Alongside Fehr, Universal Pictures’ The Mummy 4 has also cast a new actor in Numan Acar. Acar appeared in the MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he played Dimitri. Additionally, he also appeared in Young Sherlock. However, despite the confirmation of his inclusion in the franchise, there has been no confirmation regarding which role Acar will play.

(Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

What else do we know about The Mummy 4 with Brendan Fraser?

The plot of the new Mummy movie has not yet been revealed. Previous films followed Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) as he faced threats stemming from ancient curses.

Apart from Fehr and Acar, the core of the cast will be returning for the new movie. While Fraser will once again be the main protagonist of the film, Rachel Weisz will come back to reprise her role as an English Egyptologist, Evelyn Carnahan. Another interesting addition to the cast is Michael Johnston. Johnston recently gained a lot of fame for his role in the 2026 release, Obsession.

The Mummy 4 will be directed jointly by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin. They will adapt the storyline from a script written by David Coggeshall, who is known for his work on Orphan: First Kill and The Family Plan. The film is produced by Clayton Townsend, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Paul Neinstein and is scheduled for release on October 15, 2027.

Originally reported by Debmallya Chakraborty on ComingSoon.net.