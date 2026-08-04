The Mummy 4 Cast Shocks Fans By Bringing Back Character Who Was Previously Killed Off

The Mummy 4 just got more interesting with its latest casting update. The upcoming film has added franchise veteran Kevin J. O’Connor to its ensemble. The sequel also brings back Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz. The new film will continue the story of Rick O’Connell, whose last installment was 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.

O’Connor was first introduced in 1999’s The Mummy, playing Beni Gabor, a thief enlisted in the French Foreign Legion. In the first film, Beni was a part of O’Connell’s unit. The casting news comes from Deadline, which reports that the film’s plot is being kept under wraps.

(Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

Why is The Mummy 4’s latest casting announcement so surprising?

O’Connor’s return is surprising, as his character, Beni, died during the events of the first film. After being released from servitude to the resurrected Imhotep, Beni activated a trap and was killed by flesh-eating scarabs.

Following the 1999 film, J. O’Connor has appeared in several films, including 2004’s Van Helsing, 2007’s There Will Be Blood, 2008’s G.I. Joe: Rise of the Cobra, and more. He has also appeared in numerous TV shows, including The Others, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Chicago P.D, Catch-22, and more. With his character returning in The Mummy 4, it remains to be seen whether he will truly be resurrected or if the film will explain how he is still alive.

Fraser has also started to speak more about reprising his heroic role, teasing his upcoming transformation. The film recently added Obsession star Michael Johnston to its cast.

The Mummy 4 is being directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett from a screenplay by David Coggeshall. The film is being produced by Sean Daniel, joined by William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein of Project X Entertainment, along with Clayton Townsend. Fraser and Jason F. Brown of Hivemind are executive producing the sequel.

The Mummy 4 will be released on October 15, 2027.

Originally reported by Rahul Majumdar on ComingSoon.net.