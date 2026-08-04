The Mummy 4 Teaser Video Offers First Look at Major Character’s Return After 25 Years

A popular character’s return has been confirmed via the latest The Mummy 4 teaser video. The iconic character was last seen in the sequel, The Mummy Returns, to the original The Mummy, starring Brendan Fraser.

Oded Fehr, who played Ardeth Bay in the 1999-released original and its 2021 sequel, has announced his comeback for The Mummy 4, thanks to a teaser clip on his Instagram.

The video briefly shows Bay’s scene from previous films alongside a shot of the actor’s face, with the same face tattoos. “Ardeth Bay will return in the Mummy 2027,” wrote Fehr in his post. So far, his addition to the upcoming installment’s cast was kept a secret.

Who else is starring in The Mummy 4 with Oded Fehr and Brendan Fraser?

Besides Oded Fehr as Ardeth Bay and Brendan Fraser as Rick O’Connell, The Mummy 4 will also bring back another fan-favorite and iconic cast member from the first two movies in the hit franchise. Rachel Weisz will return to reprise her role of Evelyn O’Connell.

Interestingly, Weisz wasn’t part of the third entry from 2008, titled The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. It featured Maria Bello, who played Evelyn’s role. Speaking more of The Mummy 4’s cast, John Hannah will also appear as Jonathan Carnahan.

While it hasn’t been confirmed, Obsession star Michael Johnston is rumored to be in talks to join the anticipated action/adventure’s cast. Johnston became a household name this year, thanks to his performance in Curry Barker’s horror blockbuster. Also starring Inde Navarrette and Cooper Tomlinson, the movie made over $470 million worldwide against a budget of just $750,000.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence, The Mummy 4 will hit theaters on October 15, 2027. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett have also written the story, in collaboration with David Coggeshall.

Previously, The Mummy 4 was supposed to come out on May 19, 2028, but it was later moved up.

Originally reported by Mintu Kumar Tomar on ComingSoon.