Spider-Man 4 Director Confirms Movie Hides a Reference to MCU’s Most Forgotten Character

Spider-Man 4 director has dropped a surprising revelation for fans. He has now confirmed that the movie has a hidden detail about one of the forgotten characters in the MCU.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been praised for the way Marvel has portrayed Peter Parker’s story. Apart from Peter himself, Mark Ruffalo is also featured, reprising his role as the Hulk. During a particular scene in the film, fans could not help but notice a small easter egg. Fans noted that a picture of Skaar, Hulk’s alien son, was there on Bruce Banner’s desk. Interestingly, this was taken from the Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Speaking about the same, Destin Daniel Cretton told The Wrap how this was indeed a hidden detail that fans noticed. He also appreciated the eagle-eyed audience for actually noticing the minute details within the movie. Although nothing more came from Cretton on the matter, speculations have grown further. That’s because Skaar was never mentioned in the MCU following She-Hulk conclusion. Fans are now trying to fathom whether this means that the character will return anytime soon.

Image Credit: Disney+

What happened in the scene with Hulk’s son that took place before Spider-Man 4?

Ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Hulk’s son, Skaar, appeared only once in the She-Hulk finale. Following Hulk’s return from Sakaar, Bruce Banner dropped the big reveal that Skaar was his son. However, Skaar had no dialogue in his cameo.

During the scene, Hulk’s son was spotted wearing a similar battle suit to the one Banner was wearing during the events of Thor: Ragnarok. Back then, the Incredible Hulk was under the control of The Grandmaster. But there has been no clarification from Marvel on why Skaar was wearing the same outfit in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s finale.