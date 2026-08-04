Spider-Man 4’s Last-Minute Addition Created One of the Most Emotional MCU Scenes Ever

Spider-Man: Brand New Day earned so many positive reviews for its emotional storytelling. One of the most emotional moments almost wasn’t part of the final script. Director Destin Daniel Cretton has revealed that Justin Kuritzkes joined the project late and ended up writing a scene that became the emotional punch of the movie.

In an interview with The Wrap, Cretton said that longtime franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers worked on the screenplay before leaving to focus on Marvel’s upcoming Avengers movies. That left the door open for Kuritzkes to step in and offer a new angle on the story, staying with Cretton every day for the rest of production. Although Kuritzkes only received an “additional literary materials” credit, Cretton said his role was much bigger than that.

“He was with me every day throughout the entire process to the end of the movie, and he wrote some of the most beautiful scenes in our movie,” Cretton said.

Cretton also said he and Kuritzkes always wanted Aunt May to play a key role in Peter Parker’s telepathic connection with Jean Grey. “We wanted the love that he received from his aunt to be able to share that with somebody else in this mind meld of sorts,” he said.

Cretton said the scene resonated with him because it reflected the hopes he has for his own children, and he then read the scene to his wife in a coffee shop.

“I couldn’t get through it. I was reading it to her out loud, but I just started thinking about my kids and I started bawling and my wife started bawling and we’re in a coffee shop with all these people.”

Why Aunt May became the emotional heart of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The Aunt May scene carries extra emotional weight as she passed away in No Way Home. Peter has been living with that loss ever since, making her memory one of the most personal parts of his life. He lets Jean Grey experience it during their telepathic connection.

As Peter allows Jean to enter his mind, May’s memory offers comfort to both of them, teaching that they are special because of who they are, not their powers. That shared grief helps Jean let go of her anger and destructive path, linking them through a mutual understanding of losing loved ones.

The emotional breakthrough immediately leads to the movie’s climax. Sensing danger, Peter saves Jean from getting shot by the Punisher. His sacrifice convinces Jean to release her psychic hold on the city and use her powers to stabilize Peter’s condition.