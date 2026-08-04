Destin Daniel Cretton’s Spider-Man 5 Return Just Got a Clear Verdict

Spider-Man’s future just got a major update from the producer who knows the franchise best. Amy Pascal addressed Destin Daniel Cretton’s potential return for the next Spider-Man film in a new interview.

Amy Pascal says Destin Daniel Cretton is wanted back for MCU’s Spider-Man 5

Producer Amy Pascal told Deadline that Destin Daniel Cretton is their choice for the next Spider-Man film. Pascal confirmed no writers’ room exists yet for the sequel. She stated clearly about Cretton’s return, “If we have our way, he certainly will be.”

Cretton directed Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which opened to a record-breaking $360M domestic weekend. The film surpassed Avengers: Endgame as the biggest opening weekend in Hollywood history. Pascal praised Cretton’s emotionally grounded approach to the franchise’s fourth Tom Holland installment.

Pascal highlighted what made Cretton stand out during their initial meeting about the project. She explained, “Everything with him comes from a place of authenticity, a place of emotion.” Pascal added, “When we met with him the first time, it was so clear that he had to be the director of this.” She also emphasized a broader filmmaking philosophy behind the decision. “The way to make a great movie is to work with a great director. That’s just the truth,” Pascal said.

Cretton previously directed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings for Marvel Studios. Pascal noted that Kevin Feige “had a great working relationship with him on Shang-Chi.” She also praised his earlier work on Short Term 12 and No Mercy. Cretton’s vision for Brand New Day focused on grounded, practical action sequences. Pascal recalled him saying, “I want to respect the laws of physics in this movie.”

The Spider-Man franchise currently operates on a picture-by-picture deal between Sony and Marvel. Pascal described her collaboration with Feige and Marvel co-president Lou D’Esposito as a wonderful partnership. Tom Holland has signaled openness to returning, though nothing is officially in place yet.