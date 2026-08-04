'Everything Went to S---': Shang-Chi Director Blames Marvel's Downturn for Missing Sequel

Fans have been waiting for a Shang-Chi sequel since the first movie in 2021. Director Destin Daniel Cretton has now revealed the reason behind the delay. It is due to the problems that Marvel has faced after Avengers: Endgame.

In an interview with The Wrap, Cretton mentioned how Marvel’s position shift post-Endgame impacted the chances of making another Shang-Chi movie sooner. He said, “When you really look at what happened to the industry, at least from my perspective, it was just like everything went to s–t after that. I feel like if Marvel was where it was before, we would have had maybe two sequels already. Who knows?”

The filmmaker explained that the sequel’s delay was not because of a lack of interest in the character. Instead, he believes Marvel’s changing situation played a major role in the longer wait for Shang-Chi’s return.

How Marvel’s post-Endgame slowdown reshaped Shang-Chi’s future?

Post-Avengers: Endgame, Marvel’s slate expanded massively with more movies and shows for Disney+. A few received mixed reviews and didn’t perform well commercially. Marvel then slowed down and refocused on fewer but bigger releases.

This shift in strategy impacted even projects in development. From statements made by Cretton, it is evident that Shang-Chi 2 is one of those Marvel movies that have been delayed.

Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was released in 2021. It saw Simu Liu make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. The Cretton-directed movie grossed around $432 million at the global box office. It was praised for martial arts action scenes, performances, and a unique take on the superhero genre.

Other actors in the film include Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Meng’er Zhang, Michelle Yeoh, and Benedict Wong. Marvel has yet to announce a release date for the Shang-Chi sequel.