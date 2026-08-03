Coyote vs. Acme Perfectly Parodies Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Hilarious Poster

Coyote vs. Acme parodies Spider-Man: Brand New Day with a hilarious new poster. Tom Holland’s latest web-slinger movie is currently in theaters and enjoyed a massive opening weekend.

To celebrate, the official Coyote vs. Acme account released a new poster mimicking the web-crawler. The poster shows Wile E. Coyote posing as Coyote-Man, while Road Runner and Foghorn Leghorn are reflected in his eyes.

It also uses a Spider-Man-inspired font to promote the upcoming Looney Tunes movie, with the tagline, “Coyote-Man: Brand New Plan.”

Coyote-Man, does whatever a coyote can. Look out for August 28th! pic.twitter.com/mkk1aEoGxS — Coyote vs. ACME (@CoyoteACMEMovie) August 3, 2026

The artwork mimics the famous reflection-lens poster where Spider-Man’s eye lenses reflect key characters or the New York City skyline. This style of poster dates back to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002) and has since been used in films such as The Amazing Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

What is Coyote vs. Acme about, and when is the movie being released?

Coyote vs. Acme is an upcoming live-action and animated hybrid movie. The movie is based on the legendary Looney Tunes character that faces a legal battle after years of exploitation.

The official synopsis reads, “After enduring years of catastrophic product failures at the hands of ACME, Inc., a tenacious, unemployed coyote uncovers a corporate cover-up and spearheads an unhinged battle against the multinational conglomerate that’s been blowing him up in the name of profit. Also, there’s a roadrunner. And dynamite.”

Although the film is based on a comedic world, the writers have said they are taking a more “serious” approach to the premise, and have called it a “straightforward, legal thriller.”

Dave Green directs the film from a story by Samy Burch, James Gunn, and Jeremy Slater, based on Ian Frazier’s magazine article. It stars Will Forte, Lana Condor, Tone Bell, and John Cena. The voice acting ensemble includes Eric Bauza, Tucker Hawkey, and Jeff Bergman.

Coyote vs. Acme is slated to release on August 28, 2026, in the United States. However, the movie will be released earlier on August 21, 2026, in the United Kingdom and Ireland.