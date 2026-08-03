Ghost Rider MCU Movie Reportedly Eyeing Oscar Winner as Ryan Gosling’s Love Interest

The Ghost Rider movie might feature an Oscar-nominated actor as Ryan Gosling’s love interest. MCU recently announced Gosling as their titular lead for the Ghost Rider movie

Now, in the latest report from insider Jeff Sneider’s newsletter The Insneider, Rosamund Pike has been rumored to be eyed as Johnny Blaze’s love interest. As per the report, 47-year-old Pike has been cast opposite 45-year-old Gosling as a romantic lead.

The British star just starred opposite Sacha Baron Cohen in the Netflix movie Ladies First. Pike received an Oscar nomination back in 2015 for her role in Gone Girl.

Despite the rumors, there has been no official confirmation from Marvel about Pike’s casting. However, Sneider’s track record is pretty impressive. Over the years, the insider has come up with some accurate Marvel predictions. One of his biggest predictions came true when Sneider called for Robert Downey Jr. to come back to the MCU as Doctor Doom.

Ghost Rider will likely feature a familiar Mephisto actor

Sneider’s recent report had one more interesting addition. The insider teased the inclusion of Sacha Baron Cohen, who plays Mephisto, in the Ghost Rider movie. Sacha Baron Cohen will return as Mephisto, though he won’t be the film’s main villain, the report claims.

The inclusion of Mephisto in Marvel movies has been a longstanding wish for the fans. During WandaVision, the speculation was at its peak. However, Cohen only debuted as Mephisto in the sixth episode of Ironheart. According to more recent rumors, the character of Mephisto might make an appearance in Avengers: Secret Wars.