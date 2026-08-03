Ghost Rider Report Reveals Which Specific Character Ryan Gosling Could Play in the MCU

The latest Ghost Rider update has revealed which character Ryan Gosling could portray in the MCU. The acclaimed actor was officially announced for Shawn Levy‘s upcoming superhero project during last month’s San Diego Comic-Con.

According to Jeff Sneider, Gosling could play Johnny Blaze in Marvel Studios’ Ghost Rider movie. In his report, he wrote, “I’m told that Johnny Blaze will be the only Ghost Rider to appear in this movie, which is expected to shoot on location in California, Nevada, and Oregon.”

Additionally, Sneider also claimed that Gosling’s Ghost Rider character is “expected to be introduced in Secret Wars.” While the insider has a solid track record with his reports, fans should still take everything with a grain of salt until Marvel makes an official announcement.

(Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

What other Ghost Rider characters are featured in Marvel Comics besides Johnny Blaze?

Thanks to Nicolas Cage’s portrayal of the character in previous films, fans who are not well-versed in Marvel Comics may assume that Johnny Blaze is the only Ghost Rider. However, there are actually more than one

While Blaze is the most popular version of the superhero character, Carter Slade, Danny Ketch, Alejandra Jones, and Robbie Reyes have also taken the identity of Ghost Rider in the comics.

Speaking more of Ryan Gosling’s anticipated movie, no additional cast members have been announced yet. Director Shawn Levy is best known for helming the blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine (2024).

During San Diego Comic-Con last month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had revealed that this movie became possible only because of Gosling’s passion for Ghost Rider. “He’s a huge fan of the comics. He did come to us, particularly with a specific vision based on some particular comics, but I’ll let him unveil that as he wants to.”

The new Ghost Rider movie has yet to receive an official release date, but is expected to arrive sometime in 2028.