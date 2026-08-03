The Devil Wears Prada 2 Beats Spider-Man Movies on Disney+ Amid Brand New Day Hype

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has made a strong start on Disney+. It has quickly climbed to the top of the streamer’s movie rankings. The sequel’s streaming debut comes at a time when interest in the Spider-Man franchise remains high following the release of Brand New Day. Despite that momentum, the sequel has outperformed several Marvel blockbusters on the platform.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 debuts on Disney+ and is already No. 1

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has made an impressive debut on Disney+. It has overtaken several high-profile movies amid the buzz surrounding Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

According to FlixPatrol, the sequel ranked No. 1 on Disney+’s Top 10 Movies chart in the US on August 3. It outperformed major titles including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and Avengers: Infinity War. In addition to topping Disney+’s movie rankings, The Devil Wears Prada 2 also claimed the No. 1 spot on the streamer’s overall chart.

Nearly two decades after The Devil Wears Prada became a cultural phenomenon, the franchise returned with a sequel that reunited much of the original creative team. Directed by David Frankel from a screenplay by Aline Brosh McKenna, The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiered in U.S. theaters on May 1, 2026.

The story picks up 20 years after the original film and finds both Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly dealing with major professional setbacks as the magazine industry undergoes significant change. Their careers eventually bring them back together at Runway. They must now work alongside one another despite their very different approaches to journalism and publishing.

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway reprise their iconic roles as Miranda Priestly and Andrea “Andy” Sachs, respectively. The returning cast also includes Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton and Stanley Tucci as Nigel Kipling.

The film has earned a favorable response from both critics and the audience. On Rotten Tomatoes, it holds a 78 percent critics’ score based on 343 reviews. Meanwhile, viewers have given it an 84 percent rating.

The sequel also delivered a strong theatrical performance worldwide. According to Box Office Mojo, The Devil Wears Prada 2 grossed $690.8 million globally. This includes $220.5 million coming from domestic theaters and $470.3 million from international markets.

Originally reported by Disheeta Maheshwari for Coming Soon.