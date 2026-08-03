The Odyssey Has Already Lost To Spider-Man 4 Despite Its Imax Advantage

Spider-Man: Brand New Day just did what The Odyssey couldn’t in three whole weekends. The Odyssey nears $1 billion worldwide but loses its IMAX dominance as Brand New Day shatters global opening records.

The Odyssey box office nears $1 billion but loses to Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Deadline reports Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has reached a $911 million global cumulative total after three weekends. The Universal epic earned $136.2 million in its third global weekend despite competing against Spider-Man: Brand New Day. IMAX screens contributed $68 million to that weekend, marking the large format exhibitor’s second-highest grossing weekend ever.

Brand New Day dominated the global box office with a massive $927 million worldwide opening (via Deadline). The Sony/Marvel Studios sequel delivered the second-best global opening in motion picture history. Only Avengers: Endgame’s reported $1.22 billion global debut stands ahead of the Tom Holland-led blockbuster.

The Odyssey retained all IMAX screens in most markets during Brand New Day’s record-breaking opening weekend. However, China, Japan and Korea ran Brand New Day on IMAX screens since Nolan’s film hasn’t launched there yet. Brand New Day earned a combined $23 million from IMAX screens across those three Asian markets alone.

Universal’s success with The Odyssey helped the studio cross $4 billion at the year-to-date worldwide box office. This milestone makes Universal the first studio to reach that mark in 2026, ahead of Disney. The studio counts $1.53 billion domestically and $2.48 billion internationally across its entire 2026 slate.

Nolan achieved his best-ever third domestic weekend with $51 million for The Odyssey. The film added another $85.2 million from international markets during that same frame. Global IMAX hubs contributed $44.7 million over the weekend, pushing The Odyssey’s total IMAX cumulative to $221 million. That figure makes it the third-highest-grossing IMAX title of all time.

Brand New Day meanwhile broke all-time opening records in multiple markets including France, India, Brazil and Spain. The film also set records for the Spider-Man franchise, Zendaya, director Daniel Destin Cretton and Sony studios.