Spider-Man Fans Debate if Hulk Remembered Peter While Bruce Banner Didn’t

A fresh Marvel theory has fans digging into one of the MCU’s biggest lingering mysteries after Spider-Man: Brand New Day reignited discussion around Doctor Strange’s memory-wiping spell. This time, the spotlight isn’t on Peter Parker. Instead, fans are asking whether Hulk could remember Peter even if Bruce Banner could no longer.

Did Hulk remember Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

A viral Reddit thread has sparked a new debate over whether Hulk escaped the effects of Doctor Strange’s spell that erased the world’s memory of Peter Parker. The fan who started the discussion questioned whether Hulk still remembered Peter, noting that Bruce Banner was in human form when the spell took effect. Since Banner and Hulk share memories, the post argued, wouldn’t both personalities lose those memories together?

Many fans believe the answer depends on which version of Hulk is involved. One popular theory holds that Smart Hulk and Bruce Banner share the same consciousness, meaning the spell would erase Peter from both of their minds. However, fans suggested the classic Savage Hulk might be different because he functions as a separate identity.

According to that interpretation, Hulk may not consciously remember Peter but could still retain an emotional connection or instinctive feeling, as one commenter put it, “Memory magic’s tricky business,” adding that Savage Hulk might keep only a faint echo rather than full memories.

Others pointed to Marvel Comics, where Hulk once claimed he remembered Peter even after Bruce forgot him. Still, several fans cautioned against applying comic-book rules directly to the MCU. They argued that Marvel Studios has taken a very different path with Hulk, especially after introducing Professor Hulk.

Another fan said the merged version makes it more logical that both personalities forget together, since Hulk no longer represents the grudge-holding persona he once was. Another group believes the theory falls apart for a simpler reason: Hulk barely knew Peter in the MCU. During Thor: Ragnarok, Hulk remained on Sakaar, missing Peter’s early outings with Tony Stark. By the time Banner and Hulk merged in Avengers: Endgame, Peter had never meaningfully interacted with Hulk as a separate personality.