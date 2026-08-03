Halle Berry’s Avengers: Secret Wars Future Just Got a Major Boost

A new rumor is reigniting hopes for Halle Berry’s Marvel return. A known scooper claims the Oscar winner will reprise her iconic role in Avengers: Secret Wars, giving the long-running speculation a jolt just as the studio prepares its multiversal endgame.

New rumor suggests Halle Berry’s Storm will return in Avengers: Secret Wars

Scooper My Time to Shine Hello posted on X, “Halle Berry will return as Storm in Avengers Secret Wars.” The claim lands during an already noisy news cycle for Marvel, with Avengers: Doomsday details continuing to surface following San Diego Comic-Con 2026.

The rumor gains texture from Berry’s own words. The week before Marvel’s Comic-Con presentation, she posted a reflection on the character she first brought to life in 2000. “It’s hard to believe it’s been 26 years since X-Men first hit theaters. Playing Storm has been one of the greatest honors and I’m forever thankful to everyone who’s loved her right alongside me,” Berry wrote. The post was for an anniversary, not a casting announcement. The tone read like a farewell rather than a tease. It also confirmed what many had deduced: Berry is not part of the sprawling Fox-era reunion assembled for Doomsday.

That absence is conspicuous. Marvel has confirmed Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, Channing Tatum, and Kelsey Grammer for Doomsday. Nearly the entire original bench got the call. Storm did not. She is also absent from official art showcasing the film’s returning mutants.

Director Jake Schreier has been explicit that his X-Men film is a clean-slate, post-Secret Wars reset. Kevin Feige has called it a “youth-oriented” cast. The Fox veterans receive their curtain call in Doomsday. Everyone gets recast young after it. It’s deemed that if Berry sits out Doomsday but appears in Secret Wars, the sequencing makes structural sense. Doomsday is the reunion tour. Secret Wars is the grand finale where anything can happen.

Avengers: Doomsday is releasing on December 18, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars follows on December 17, 2027.