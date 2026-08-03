Hideo Kojima Gives His Verdict on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Latest Review

Hideo Kojima has reviewed Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The legendary game creator regularly shares his film opinions on social media, with recent reviews covering Supergirl, The Mandalorian and Grogu, Avatar: Fire and Ash, and The Long Walk.

Hideo Kojima’s Brand New Day review will please Spider-Man fans

Kojima posted his overwhelmingly positive review on X. He described the film as feeling “fresh” and praised its handling of a lonely Peter Parker navigating a world that has forgotten him.

“Watched ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day.’ A lonely hero. A lonely Spidey. A lonely Peter Parker. It felt fresh, and I really enjoyed it,” Kojima wrote. He highlighted the film’s unusual structure, noting that while the cast and story continue from the previous entry, everything has been reset. “It can be seen both as the beginning of a new series and as a direct continuation of the last one. A very clever structure,” he added.

The acclaimed creator also reflected on the pressures of modern blockbuster filmmaking. “In the age of social media and its immense power to amplify every opinion, striking the right balance between what filmmakers want to create and what audiences expect has become incredibly difficult,” he observed.

Kojima concluded that genuine, heartfelt filmmaking is becoming increasingly challenging, and that the Spider-Man movie puts the “Brand” in “Brand New Day” to the test, as part of a franchise that simply cannot afford to fail.

Watched “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” A lonely hero. A lonely Spidey. A lonely Peter Parker. It felt fresh, and I really enjoyed it. Until now, Spider-Man films have generally been grouped into self-contained trilogies. With each new iteration, the cast and creative team changed,… pic.twitter.com/FSuLBVbnR0 — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) August 2, 2026

After all, director Destin Daniel Cretton inherited a unique challenge. Previously, live-action Spider-Man stories ended as self-contained trilogies — Tobey Maguire’s run concluded in 2007 and Andrew Garfield’s finished in 2014. However, Brand New Day breaks that mould by continuing Tom Holland’s saga while resetting his world. Peter Parker stands alone again, and the film mines that isolation for dramatic weight.

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers wrote the screenplay. The cast also brings back Zendaya as MJ Watson, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan, Tramell Tillman as Bill Metzger, Liza Colón-Zayas as NYPD Detective Jean DeWolff, and Sadie Sink.