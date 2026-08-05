Spider-Man: Brand New Day BTS Photos Reveal Who Played The Hand’s Leader

Spider-Man: Brand New Day behind-the-scenes photos have confirmed the identity of a major antagonist. Until now, the Hand’s leader’s identity was not clear due to the ninja mask.

However, in a recent Instagram post, actress and stuntwoman Fan Xiaoshuang has revealed herself as the leader of The Hand. Taking to her social media account, she posted several BTS shots from Brand New Day.

Further, Xiaoshuang extended heartfelt thanks to director Destin Daniel Cretton. She also thanked Zhang Peng, the action director for the MCU’s latest Spider-Man movie.

Xiaoshuang wrote, “Warrior mode on. No ninja mask today. So grateful to Director Destin and action director Zhang Peng for entrusting this role to me #SpiderManBrandNewDay #RedNinja #ActionActor #MartialArtist.” Besides Brand New Day, she has also appeared in multiple Marvel movies, namely The Marvels and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Snow serves as the leader of The Hand in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

In the latest movie, Spider-Man fought multiple threats. One of the biggest battles he had to fight was the one inside the Department of Damage Control prison. Led by a female ninja warrior, the ninja clan is known as The Hand.

The fans could not decipher which exact character led the group. Several speculations surfaced, with fans assuming it might be the offspring of the Silver Samurai, Mariko Yashida. Others speculated that Xiaoshuang’s character is that of Spider-Queen. However, recent revelations have confirmed that the leader is a new character, known as Snow.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is riding high on box office success, and the performance of these characters is surely a key contributor. Owing to an overwhelming crowd reception, Cretton’s movie has garnered $360 million from the domestic box office in its opening weekend. These numbers beat the record held by the 2019 release, Avengers: Endgame, which grossed $357 million in the opening weekend.