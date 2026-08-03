Star Wars: Aaron Pierre Shares Exciting Details About Starfighter Movie’s Immersive World

Aaron Pierre has shared his excitement about the immersive world of Star Wars: Starfighter. In his recent statements, the British actor described how he traveled back to his childhood while on the Star Wars set.

Pierre recently interacted with GQ. Speaking about a host of topics, the 32-year-old reminisced about the first time he saw a Star Wars movie. He recalled how he went to watch The Phantom Menace with a family friend when he was just five years old. The feeling was so special to him that he even remembered details like which bus they took en route back home from West Croydon vividly.

The actor said, “I just remember being totally blown away by the enormity of Star Wars and how it immersed you into the universe.” Interestingly, the same feeling came back while he visited the sets of Starfighter for shooting.

How Star Wars: Starfighter’s production design brought the galaxy to life

Continuing with his interaction with GQ, Aaron Pierre revealed that he got to relive the magical feeling from his childhood all over again. The moment Pierre stepped on the Star Wars: Starfighter set, he got transported to a world of wonder. Explaining his emotions, the actor said, “Whole worlds are literally built for you to walk through, touch, go inside and climb. The music that gets played before a scene commences. It feels like you’re on stage. Like, the mud is real!”

This is not the first time that the Lanterns star has expressed his amazement with his Star Wars stint. In a separate 2025 interview with Esquire, he admitted that he was “over the moon.”

Directed by Shawn Levy, Pierre will have the likes of Ryan Gosling, Mia Goth, Amy Adams, and Matt Smith as his co-stars. Currently, production on the movie is wrapped up.

Star Wars: Starfighter is scheduled for a May 27, 2027 release.

Originally reported by Debmallya Chakraborty on ComingSoon.