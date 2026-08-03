New Disney+ Movie With Marvel, Star Wars & Avatar Creators Sets Release Date

An upcoming Disney+ movie featuring Marvel, Star Wars, and Avatar creators has locked its release date. The documentary is helmed by an acclaimed Oscar-and Emmy-nominated director.

Disney Worldbuilders from Leslie Iwerks is set to release on August 20, 2026, on Disney+. The documentary will dive deeper into how the mesmerizing stories of various blockbuster franchises are brought to life.

Interestingly, the American film producer and director has previously worked on another Disney documentary, Disneyland Handcrafted. It was released earlier this year on Disney+. “I wanted to understand what ignites the imaginations of the storytellers behind some of the world’s most beloved stories,” said Iwerks while expressing her excitement for Disney Worldbuilders.

What to expect from the Disney Worldbuilders documentary?

Disney is known for multiple successful film franchises, namely Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar, Zootopia, and more. Now, the upcoming Disney Worldbuilders documentary will focus on the studio’s iconic and influential storytellers, reflecting “on the memories, moments and creative breakthroughs that shaped their work, tracing how those stories come to life at Disney’s theme parks around the globe.”

Disney Worldbuilders will feature acclaimed creators such as Bob Iger, James Cameron, Jon Favreau, Kevin Feige, Jennifer Lee, Pete Docter, Dave Filoni, Jared Bush and Josh D’Amaro. The documentary will offer insight into how fan-favorite projects are actually built from scratch, revealing the process behind bringing an immersive fictional world to the big screen.

According to the official description, “Disney Worldbuilders captures the architects of these franchises in their own words, on what they’ve built together and where they’re taking it next. Audiences will get a look at upcoming lands at Disney destinations around the world — a window into one of the most ambitious periods of creative expansion in the company’s history, with more still to come.”

Notably, the movie will also provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes look from some of the upcoming and highly anticipated Disney titles.

Before its debut on Disney+, Disney Worldbuilders will receive its premiere at the D23 event on August 16, 2026.

Originally reported by Mintu Kumar Tomar on ComingSoon.