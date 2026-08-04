Why Sadie Sink’s MCU Character Became Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Villain

Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton has explained why the movie cast Sadie Sink’s mystery character as its villain. Instead of relying on Spidey’s notable rogues gallery, the MCU movie hedged its bets on a different but iconic Marvel character.

Brand New Day introduced audiences to the first member of Marvel Studios’ X-Men in the MCU. In an interview with The Wrap, Cretton explained why Marvel cast Sink as Jean Grey as the primary foil to Spider-Man. He revealed that it was he who pushed MCU boss Kevin Feige to add Jean Grey to the film. He added, “It was not a mandate, it was a request.”

Cretton “knew that it had to be somebody who could possess other people or take over their minds. I was really chasing somebody who represented this feeling of escapism that young people, I think, are feeling. Initially we’re thinking of video games or being online and having avatars, a character who can be anybody in a city and really be literally connected to so many people in the city.”

Why an X-Men character made more sense than an original villain

According to Destin Daniel Cretton, the creative team knew they wanted the antagonist to be younger than Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. The team then asked Feige for a character that would “make sense in the world of Spider-Man.”

Cretton stated, “But the reveal is that they are the most lonely person in the city, and having that be a young person felt like a really cool reveal, but also to me just felt like, ‘Oh I understand what this movie is about with a character like that.'” He added that he was not directly setting up Marvel’s upcoming X-Men reboot.

“I’m not personally trying to set up anything for Kevin. I just want the best story possible that makes sense for Spidey, and Jean Grey was one of the options on the table. And then when we brought up Sadie Sink, I was just like, Oh, that feels perfect for this movie,” the director said.

Marvel Studios has not officially announced if Sink will reprise the role in its X-Men film. To that end, the film recently added its first official cast member. Obsession star Inde Navarette also confirmed she has spoken with X-Men director Jake Schreier.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently playing in theaters. Marvel’s X-Men film currently doesn’t have a release date. Before the reboot, cast members of the previous X-Men movies will reunite in Avengers: Doomsday, which arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.