Kumail Nanjiani Announces Directorial Debut Movie, MCU Star Will Tackle Horror Genre

Kumail Nanjiani is officially stepping behind the camera for his directorial debut. Known for his sharp comedic timing and versatile acting, the 48-year-old will tackle a horror-comedy movie.

According to an exclusive report from Deadline, the Pakistani-American actor will be directing a movie named Howl. The report stated that Amazon MGM’s Orion Studios bagged the rights to the movie. The plot of the movie follows a troubled actor. Appearing on a live television show, the actor claims to transform into a werewolf within an hour.

Nanjiani, who is well-known for his role in MCU’s Eternals, will be adapting the script of Madison Vanderberg. The project is currently in its developmental phase.

What else has Kumail Nanjiani been in besides Eternals?

Nanjiani famously played the cosmic superhero Kingo in Marvel Studios’ 2021 film Eternals. While public reception to the film was mixed, Nanjiani earned praise for his standout performance. Beyond his work in the MCU, the actor has some notable projects under his belt.

The Pakistani-American actor played Rudy Thurber in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and starred in Hulu’s limited series Welcome to Chippendales. His TV gigs also include HBO’s hit comedy series Silicon Valley, as well as roles in Amazon MGM’s Fallout and HBO’s critically acclaimed anthology The White Lotus.

Nanjiani also has a number of projects coming up. He will feature in Neon’s The Wrong Girls and FX’s Very Young Frankenstein. Furthermore, Nanjiani’s fans can catch their favorite star in the upcoming science fiction thriller Green Bank and a comedy feature by Judd Apatow named The Comeback.

Aside from working in movies and television series, the Karachi-born also focuses on comedy specials. Following his Beta Male debut over a decade ago, Nanjiani released his special stand-up Night Thoughts on Hulu back in December 2025. While the show received critical public reactions, it also attracted a Golden Globe nomination.

This article was originally reported by Debmallya Chakraborty on ComingSoon.