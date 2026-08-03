Supergirl DCU Movie Scores 2 Huge Streaming Victories After Bombing in Theaters

Supergirl was not a success in theaters, but the DCU film seems to be doing better online. Supergirl climbed to the top of a popular streaming platform’s chart a few days after its online release. Its strong digital debut comes after a tough journey in theaters. While ticket sales fell short of expectations, many viewers now seem to be discovering it at home.

For the week of July 27-August 2, Supergirl ranked No. 1 on the premium video-on-demand chart for Fandango at Home (based on revenue). It finished ahead of Disclosure Day and Scary Movie (2026) – Extended Cut. Another DC title, the Supergirl & Superman 2-Film Collection, also made the Top 10, coming in at No. 10.

How much money did Supergirl make in theaters?

Although Supergirl has found success on premium video-on-demand, its theatrical release was highly disappointing. It collected about $124 million worldwide, despite carrying a reported production budget of around $170 million. The movie made its digital debut just 32 days after its theatrical release, one of the fastest for a DC movie in recent times.

Of course, the digital charts can’t be compared to the box office. But still, Supergirl’s debut at No. 1 on Fandango at Home means that the movie is finding an audience that was initially limited by its brief theatrical run.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Supergirl features Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El and Jason Momoa as Lobo. Additional cast members include Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and David Corenswet. The story follows Kara as she travels across the galaxy alongside Krypto and helps a young companion in her quest for revenge.

The movie got mixed reviews, with a 53% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Meanwhile, audiences responded positively, with a 73% Popcornmeter score.