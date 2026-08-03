Andrew Garfield Wants a Third Spider-Man Movie, But There’s One Catch

Andrew Garfield has revealed he would be open to returning for a third solo Spider-Man film, but under one condition. The actor played the wall-crawler in two The Amazing Spider-Man films but was replaced by Tom Holland in the MCU. While a third Amazing Spider-Man film was in development, it was ultimately canceled after Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios struck a new deal.

During an appearance on The Playlist’s The Discourse podcast, Garfield expressed enthusiasm in returning as Spider-Man. When asked what the next chapter for his Peter Parker would look like, he said,

“I don’t know. I really don’t know. I would need it to be very, very odd. I would need it to be very strange, and I would need it to be completely unconventional and almost — I wouldn’t say boring — but I would want it to be just completely unexpected, like a genre of Spider-Man that you’ve never seen before, that feels very left field.”

Garfield then suggested one potential idea that he would be interested in. “Maybe like a road trip movie.”

Why a third Andrew Garfield Spider-Man movie could still make sense in the MCU

While Garfield was Spider-Man before Holland put on the mask, he has since been retroactively linked to the MCU. In 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield reprised the role after months of denying he had filmed scenes for it.

The film briefly touched upon what Garfield’s Peter Parker had been up to. The character revealed that after Gwen Stacy’s death, he had stopped pulling his punches, leading him down a dark path.

Should Sony and Marvel decide to make another Spider-Man film with Garfield, it could still make sense as his universe is tangentially related to the MCU. Marvel Studios has already made a film set completely outside the sacred timeline with 2025’s Fantastic Four: First Steps. Fans are expecting many Marvel heroes to return in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

It remains to be seen if Garfield will return as Spider-Man. Fans already think the post-credits scene in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is teasing something similar.